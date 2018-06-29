UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 64, we feature D’Andre Swift taking it to the house for 64 yards against Auburn in the 2017 SEC title game.

In a rematch of Auburn’s 40-17 drubbing of Georgia less than two months before, the sixth-ranked Bulldogs had a 21-7 advantage over the No. 2 Tigers early in the final quarter of the 2017 SEC Championship Game. After a timeout, Georgia operated from its own 36-yard line on first down. From a shotgun, quarterback Jake Fromm simply handed the ball to D’Andre Swift up the middle, and, receiving excellent blocking at the line of scrimmage, the true freshman running back quickly ran through a hole and started towards his left. There, senior wideout Javon Wims set a key block on Auburn cornerback Jamel Dean on the outside, sending Swift to the open field and on his way for a 64-yard scoring jaunt. The 64-yard touchdown capped the game’s scoring and essentially drove the final nail into the Tigers’ coffin of a 28-7 Georgia victory.



