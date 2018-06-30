UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 63, we feature Devin Bowman’s 63-yard Pick Six against Vanderbilt in 2014.



Hosting Vanderbilt on Homecoming in 2014, the Bulldogs held a 27-14 advantage late in the third quarter. On fourth down from Georgia's 29-yard line, Vandy quarterback Stephen Rivers, brother of San Diego Chargers’ signal-caller Philip Rivers, was intercepted by Devin Bowman, who returned the errant pass 63 yards "officially" for a touchdown. The Dawgs would go on to win rather easily, 44-17. For Bowman, who was wearing jersey-number 19 instead of his usual No. 37 to honor teammate Rico Johnson (Johnson was medically disqualified earlier in the week after experiencing neurological symptoms), it would be the only interception of his Bulldog career, and Georgia's lone pick-six of the 2014 season.



