UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 62, we feature the Andy Johnson-to-Jimmy Poulos twisting-and-turning 62-yard touchdown against Maryland in the 1973 Peach Bowl.

Late in the second quarter of the 1973 Peach Bowl between Georgia and Maryland, the Bulldogs held possession at their own 38-yard line in a scoreless tie. A screen pass to the running back on the right side was called—a play specifically implemented into the game plan because of the Terrapins’ “strong defensive rush,” according to head coach Vince Dooley. After quarterback Andy Johnson completed a short pass to Jimmy Poulos, the senior tailback got outside, cut back against the field, and sprinted for the goal line, stiff-arming defensive back Jim Brechbiel before just getting past diving safety Bob Smith into the end zone. The 62-yard touchdown began the contest’s scoring of what would eventually result in a 17-16 victory by the Bulldogs.



