UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 61, we feature Frank Sinkwich-to-Melvin "Duck" Conger’s 61-yard touchdown, which gave the Bulldogs a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in the 1942 Orange Bowl.

Appearing in its first bowl game on January 1, 1942, at the Orange Bowl against TCU, Georgia scored first on a touchdown run by Ken Keuper; however, the Horned Frogs responded with a touchdown of their own. Trailing 7-6 still in the opening quarter, future Heisman Trophy winner Frank Sinkwich threw a pass down the middle to end Melvin “Duck” Conger, who made the reception around TCU’s 40-yard line before racing into the end zone for a 61-yard touchdown. The big play gave Georgia the lead—and the lead for good—as the Bulldogs would prevail, 40-26. Setting five Orange Bowl records, Sinkwich finished with 382 total offensive yards (243 passing, 139 rushing) and was responsible for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing).



