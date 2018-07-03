UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 60, we feature Kevin Butler’s 60-yard field goal to defeat Clemson in 1984, when the stadium was “worse than bonkers.”

This play was a relatively simple one to select: When “the Butler did it”—the most celebrated field goal in the annals of the Georgia Bulldogs, and arguably one of the most distinguished game-winning kicks in the history of college football.

Second-ranked and favored Clemson jumped on Georgia early in their meeting in 1984 and continued to dominate into the second half, leading by as many as 14 points in the third quarter. But, the Bulldogs bounced back, and the contest was tied, 23-23, with roughly two minutes remaining. Behind quarterback Todd Williams, Georgia drove 36 yards in eight plays, highlighted by a 22-yard run by Tron Jackson and ending with a Williams incompletion on third down and nine to go to face fourth down at the Tigers’ 44-yard with 17 seconds remaining. At that point, only a handful of times in the history of college football had a field goal been made covering 60+ yards—and just twice in SEC play. Held at the Bulldogs’ 49½-yard line (so, unofficially, it was a 60½-yard attempt), placekicker Kevin Butler’s kick was airborne for six seconds before successfully crossing 10 yards beyond the bar. The 60-yard field goal, according to the legendary Larry Munson, made Sanford Stadium “worse than bonkers,” giving Georgia a stunning 26-23 upset victory. More than three decades later, Butler’s game-winning boot remains tied for the longest in SEC history.



