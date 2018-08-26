UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 6, we feature the 6-yard David Greene-to-Verron Haynes game-winning touchdown to defeat Tennessee 26-24 in 2001.

Facing Tennessee in Knoxville in 2001, Georgia presumably had its heart broken when the Volunteers scored on a 62-yard touchdown pass with only 44 seconds remaining in the contest to regain the lead, 24-20. After a series of down-field completions, the Bulldogs lined up in a three-receiver set, facing first-down-and-goal on Tennessee’s six-yard line with 10 seconds remaining. On a play called “P-44-Haynes,” Bulldog quarterback David Greene ran a play-action pass, faking a handoff to the tailback. Meanwhile, fullback Verron Haynes feigned a block on blitzing middle linebacker Dominique Stevenson and slipped unseen into the end zone. Stevenson bit on Greene’s play-action, leaving no defender within five yards of Haynes. Greene calmly floated a soft pass to the wide-open fullback for a touchdown. Georgia had retaken the lead with five seconds left, 26-24, resulting in a stunning victory.



