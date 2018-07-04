UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 59, we feature Herschel Walker’s spinning-and-churning 59-yard touchdown run versus Georgia Tech in 1982.

In his Heisman Trophy season of 1982, Herschel Walker totaled 55 rushes of more than 10 yards, the longest of which resulted against in-state rival Georgia Tech in Athens. During the first quarter of a scoreless tie, Walker went 59 yards for a touchdown in what turned out to be a 38-18 win for the Red and Black. The scoring jaunt didn’t come easy as Herschel had to spin around a few times and shed off would-be tacklers before sprinting away from the Yellow Jacket defense. The 59-yard run broke the SEC record for career all-purpose yardage gained by an individual, surpassing Auburn’s James Brooks (1977-80). For his three-season career, Walker tallied nine touchdowns versus Georgia Tech—the most “The Goal Line Stalker” scored against a single opponent.



