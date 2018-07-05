UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 58, we feature Robert Edwards’ tackle-breaking 58-yard scoring sprint against the ‘Cocks in 1995.

For the 1995 season opener against South Carolina, junior Robert Edwards, a one-time standout cornerback for the Bulldogs, was appearing in his first game for Georgia at the scatback/tailback position. The Gamecocks held a 17-7 advantage midway through the third quarter before Edwards went on an absolute scoring spree. He rushed for three touchdowns over the next nine minutes of clock time, and then was on the receiving of a 45-yard score. After South Carolina tallied a touchdown of its own, the Bulldogs led by 15 points with the ball at their own 42-yard line and facing third down. Edwards was handed the ball, started to his left, broke a tackle, and took off down the side. It appeared ‘Cock cornerback Ron Nealy had an angle to take down the newly-installed scatback, but Edwards tight-roped the sideline into the end zone for a 58-yard touchdown. In Georgia’s 42-23 victory, Edwards produced what remains arguably the greatest debut by a newcomer, or a Bulldog playing a new position for the first time in the history of the program. He gained 169 rushing yards, 42 receiving yards, while scoring a modern-era school-record five touchdowns (and all in only the last quarter-and-a-half of play!).



