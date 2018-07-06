UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 57, we feature QB Aaron Murray’s celebrated 57-yard dash in Knoxville in 2013.

In 2013, Georgia defeated Tennessee in Knoxville in a close game, 34-31, in overtime. The longest play from scrimmage in the contest was a 57-yard run by, of all people, Bulldog quarterback Aaron Murray. With the game knotted at 17-17 in the closing seconds of the third quarter, and Georgia in possession at its own 40-yard line, Murray kept the ball on a design run, and darted straight forward. He made several cuts, and got help by defenders running into each other, but the quarterback made it all the way to the Volunteer’s three-yard line. The Bulldogs scored on the next play, a touchdown set up by Murray’s career-long run. The 57-yard gain remains the longest rush by a Georgia quarterback in the 2000s.



