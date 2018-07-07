UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 56, we feature the D.J. Shockley-to-Martrez Milner 56-yard touchdown which continued the Bulldogs’ blowout over Boise.

After backing up David Greene for three seasons, senior D.J. Shockley finally made his first start as a Bulldog when 13th-ranked Georgia hosted No. 18 Boise State to begin the 2005 campaign. By the start of the second half, the Bulldogs had gone on a scoring blitz, battering the Broncos and leading, 24-0. With the ball at his own 44-yard line and just under 14 minutes remaining in the third quarter, Shockley dumped a short pass over the middle to junior tight end Martrez Milner, who broke a tackle and was then off, speeding down the left side and into the end zone for a 56-yard touchdown. The score was the highlight of what would be Milner’s lone 100-yard receiving performance (3 cgt, 111 yards) of his Georgia career. Also in the 48-13 win over Boise State, the score was the fourth of six touchdowns (five passing, one rushing) Shockley was responsible for—a new single-game record for a Bulldog—to go along with his game-highs of 289 yards passing and 85 yards rushing.



