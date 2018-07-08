UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 55, we feature Nick Chubb taking it to the house for a 55-yard touchdown to clinch victory over UNC.

Nick Chubb’s first game back from a season-ending left knee injury in 2015 was something special. In the 2016 season opener against North Carolina, Chubb rushed 32 times for a whopping 222 yards and two touchdowns. His second of two touchdowns resulted late in the game with Georgia up by just two points. From their own 45-yard line, the Bulldogs had the ball with less four minutes remaining when quarterback Greyson Lambert pitched the ball to Chubb, who followed blockers and then found a hole—and took off. He had one Tar Heel defender to beat and a sideline to worry about, but it didn’t matter as the junior scored from 55 yards out. In the Bulldogs’ 33-24 victory, Chubb produced one of his three career 200-yard rushing games, and is one of only two Georgia players in history to have more than one 200-yard rushing outing (Herschel Walker the other).



