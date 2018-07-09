UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 54, we feature when Thomas Flowers “just took it to the house” for a 54-yard touchdown on Rocky Top in 2005.

With just under 10 minutes remaining to play in the 2005 meeting between Georgia and Tennessee in Knoxville, the Bulldogs held a 13-7 advantage—but the Volunteers had swiped the momentum beginning late in the third quarter. But then, forced to punt out of his own end zone, Tennessee’s Britton Colquitt boomed a kick to Georgia’s Thomas Flowers, who caught the punt on his own 46-yard line. Flowers started in the middle of the field before breaking free, and angling toward the right sideline, and finally into the end zone for an electrifying 54-yard touchdown return. Following Georgia’s 27-14 victory over the eighth-ranked and favored Vols, Flowers recounted, “I caught the ball, my blockers held on their blocks, and I got one-on-one with the punter and just took it to the house.”



