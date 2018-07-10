UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 53, we feature Darryl Gamble’s 53-yard interception return for a touchdown—his second pick-six of the game—in Baton Rouge a decade ago.

One of the top performances by a Georgia defender the last decade or so was by Darryl Gamble in 2008 against LSU in Baton Rouge. Gamble was always a solid linebacker for the Dawgs—but, in this game, he was absolutely special. In Georgia’s 52-38 win over the Tigers, the sophomore totaled 13 tackles while tallying his first two interceptions of his collegiate career. Both picked passes were returned for touchdowns, tying an FBS record for the most interceptions returned for a touchdown in a single game by a linebacker. Returned for a 40-yard score, Gamble’s first pick-six resulted on the Tigers’ first offensive play of the game. Late in the contest with Georgia leading by 14 points, LSU quarterback Jarrett Lee was attempting a comeback when his errant throw down the middle was picked off Gamble, who promptly changed direction, and then took off running. Led by Prince Miller, Gamble had a slew of blockers ahead of him, leading him to score from 53 yards out in “Red Stick.”



