UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 52, a Moore-to-King 52-yard touchdown leads the Bulldogs to victory on the Plains in 1966 and an SEC title.

Used primarily as a blocking wingback during his Georgia career (1966-67), Hardy King totaled only 39 “touches” (i.e., rushes, passes, receptions, returns, etc.) for his Bulldog tenure—yet one of those touches was one of the bigger plays during the first several seasons of the Vince Dooley head-coaching tenure.

A touchdown favorite on the road, ninth-ranked Georgia trailed Auburn in the third quarter of their 1966 meeting, 13-0, before fullback Brad Johnson finally got the Bulldogs on the scoreboard with a touchdown run. On its next possession, Georgia moved from its 35 to 48-yard line in four running plays before quarterback Kirby Moore threw a frozen rope to King, who was cutting across the middle of the field. After catching the ball near the Tigers’ 40-yard line, King turned the corner going down the east sideline. He crossed the goal line untouched for a 52-yard touchdown with 31 seconds remaining in the third quarter of what would ultimately result in a 21-13 comeback win for the Bulldogs.



