UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 51, we feature Todd Gurley capping the 45-21 win over Clemson in 2014 with a 51-yard scoring sprint.

With Georgia hosting the Clemson Tigers for the 2014 season opener, the first half of the contest went back and forth as the score was tied at 7-7, then 14-14, and finally 21-21 before reaching halftime. But, the second half was all Bulldogs. Junior Todd Gurley, who scored a touchdown each rushing and via a kickoff return in the first half, was far from done as he added an 18-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter. Late in the affair, he put the game away with his fourth touchdown. From his own 49-yard line, the North Carolina native took a pitch, waited for a key block from teammate Taylor Maxey, and darted for a 51-yard score. Against the Tigers, Gurley set a single-game career-high with 198 rushing yards (would have 208 rushing yards vs. Tennessee three games later) and tied his single-game career-high with four touchdowns scored.



