UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener—and we are exactly halfway home in our countdown. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 50, we feature the 50-yard Todd Gurley-to-Jeb Blazevich Wild Dawg-formation pass play against Vandy in 2014.

As indicated yesterday by being the focus of our Day 51 play—his 51-yard touchdown run against Clemson in 2014—Todd Gurley could do just about anything during his tenure as a Bulldog, including pass the football as demonstrated just four games later that same season against Vanderbilt. Leading the Commodores 21-7 late in the first half, Gurley lined up in Georgia’s run-oriented “Wild Dawg” formation. Having run out of the formation a few times already during the game, the junior running back took the snap and acted like he was going to run again, before setting his feet and flinging a pass to freshman tight end Jeb Blazevich for a 50-yard gain. The pass play would eventually lead to another Bulldog touchdown in what would result in a 44-17 Georgia victory. For Gurley, it would be his lone pass attempt for his entire collegiate career. Remarkably, for Georgia, the 50-yarder was its only pass play covering 50+ yards over a 31-game stretch (from the 2013 Florida game until the 2016 season opener).



