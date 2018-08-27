UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 5, we feature the remarkable 5-yard touchdown pass from Jake Fromm to Terry Godwin against Notre Dame in 2017.

In one of the most anticipated games in the school’s football history, Georgia traveled north last season to take on Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. The Bulldogs’ quarterback, true Freshman Jake Fromm, was making his first career collegiate start—and, in all places, Notre Dame Stadium. The game went back-and-forth as both teams matched points. Midway through the second quarter, Notre Dame led 10-3, but Georgia started to move the ball. On the 12th play of the drive, the Bulldogs had the ball at the 5-yard line and faced with third down. Fromm took the snap and soon threw the ball in the direction of receiver Terry Godwin. While falling back, Godwin reached out with just his right arm and got some fingers on the ball, slightly bobbled it, and then grasped the ball while barely keeping a foot in bounds. The initial call was that it was not a catch; however, a replay of the play showed that a reception had been made. The Fromm-to-Godwin five-yard touchdown would prove to easily be one of the best catches of the college football season in 2017—but, more importantly for the Bulldogs, the touchdown ultimately tied up the game which eventually resulted in a 20-19 victory for Georgia.



