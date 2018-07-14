UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 49, we feature a 49-yard reception for a touchdown by the SEC’s second all-time leading rusher.

In Georgia’s “blackout” game against Louisiana Lafayette in 2016, legendary running back Nick Chubb set a career-high—but it didn’t come by rushing the ball. Chubb was already having a standout performance typical of him, including scoring a rushing touchdown late in the third quarter. Midway through the fourth quarter, he would add a touchdown reception. The Bulldogs were up big by three touchdowns, but were looking for more. Quarterback Jacob Eason took the snap from near midfield and, after feeling some pressure, connected with an open Chubb. The junior from Cedartown, Ga., caught the pass, turned around, and raced towards the end zone for a 49-yard touchdown. For Chubb, the 49-yarder would mark the longest reception of his collegiate career. In the end, he would end up having four career touchdown receptions at Georgia, and three games in which he scored both a touchdown rushing and receiving.



