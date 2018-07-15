UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 48, we feature Lindsay Scott’s remarkable 48-yard record-breaking reception for a touchdown at Vandy in 1981.

Against Vanderbilt in Nashville midway through the 1981 campaign, ninth-ranked Georgia had tallied two quick touchdowns after trailing the Commodores, 7-3—and the Bulldogs followed by regaining possession around midfield. Giving Georgia's starting quarterback, Buck Belue, a breather, signal-caller John Lastinger was inserted under center. Meanwhile, teammate Lindsay Scott needed 42 receiving yards to break Charley Whittemore’s school record for most receiving yardage in a career (1,680 from 1968-70). On second down from the Commodores’ 48-yard line, Lastinger rolled to his right and threw a pass downfield towards a wide-open Scott, who had streaked by Vandy safeties Tom Moore and Manuel Young. However, the sophomore quarterback’s pass started to sail slightly behind the senior flanker. Nevertheless, Scott turned around, gathered the ball in with his fingertips while his momentum swung him completely around, before hardly breaking stride, as he waltzed into the end zone for a remarkable 48-yard score—and as the new Georgia record-holder in career receiving yards. In what resulted in an eventual 53-21 Bulldogs' rout of the ‘Dores, Scott finished with 122 receiving yards. Five games later, he ended his Georgia career with 2,098 receiving yards, which would stand as the school record until 1995.



