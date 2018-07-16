UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 47, we feature the Mike Bobo-to-Juan Daniels 47-yard TD pass which toppled Tech in 1996.

The Bulldogs often struggled during the 1996 campaign; in fact, it was the last season in which Georgia failed to reach a bowl game. However, it certainly did have its good moments, such as the last-minute win against Texas Tech, the four-overtime victory against Auburn and, no matter the season, a win over Georgia Tech is always a good thing. Looking for their sixth straight victory over the Yellow Jackets, the Bulldogs were in a true dogfight, leading only 13-10 late in the third quarter. With Georgia possessing the ball at the Jackets’ 47-yard line, quarterback Mike Bobo took the snap, dropped back, and found an open Juan Daniels, who was running a deep post pattern. Playing in his final game as a Bulldog, the senior wideout caught Bobo’s pass, and scored easily for a 47-yard touchdown. Georgia’s defense took charge in the second half, shutting out Georgia Tech, in an eventual 19-10 Bulldogs’ win. For the contest, Daniels totaled a game-high 126 yards receiving yards.



