UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 46, we feature the late Barry Young’s “flying by the seat of his pants” 46-yard run versus Ole Miss in 1982.

As a part of a stable of Bulldog running backs in the early 1980s, with the primary “horse” being Herschel Walker, the late Barry Young had to share carries in the deep Georgia backfield. However, against Ole Miss in Athens in 1982, the Bulldogs opened up the contest by running Young on three of the game’s first four plays. After rushing for four, followed by six yards, the junior fullback from Swainsboro, Ga., was seemingly stopped at the line of scrimmage for a loss from the Rebels’ 49-yard line on his third carry, before breaking a few tackles—and then breaking free into the open. Young had to be literally pulled down by the seat of his pants by an Ole Miss defender, but not before he had dashed 46 yards to the opposing three-yard line. On his first carry of the contest, Walker rushed for a touchdown on the ensuing play in what would result in a Georgia rout of the Rebels. In the 33-10 victory, Young rushed eight times for what would be a career-high 84 yards. His 46-yard run would be a career-long until the following season when he rushed for a 54-yard touchdown against, again, Ole Miss. His 1,178 career rushing yards at Georgia nearly ranked among the top 15 all-time at the school upon his departure in 1983. Only in his mid-50s, Barry Young tragically passed away in 2016 in Swainsboro.



