UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 45, we feature the Aaron Murray-to-Malcolm Mitchell 45-yard touchdown, gouging the Florida Gators in 2012.

Georgia’s win over Florida in the 2012 World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party was its second consecutive victory over the Gators—something the Bulldogs hadn’t accomplished since the late 1980s. The win, however, was not that easy to come by. After Georgia took a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game, the contest’s next four scores were all field goals. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs were clinging to a 10-9 advantage and started a drive at their own 25-yard line. Helped by a Florida penalty, Georgia continued to drive down the field before being hindered by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on receiver Malcolm Mitchell, moving the ball back to midfield. On third down and five yards to go from Florida’s 45-yard line, quarterback Aaron Murray passed to the near sideline to a well-covered Mitchell. The speedy sophomore caught the ball, spun around, broke free, followed a block, cut a few times, and made defenders run into each other until finally scoring a touchdown (and, as Harry told Lloyd, Mitchell totally redeemed himself for his earlier penalty). The 45-yard touchdown capped the game’s scoring in a 17-9 Bulldog victory over the Gators.



