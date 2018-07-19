UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 44, we feature Andre “Pulpwood” Smith’s 44-yard scoring sprint in Birmingham against Alabama in 1984.

Having not defeated Alabama on the road in nearly 30 years, Georgia entered its game in 1984 against the Crimson Tide in Birmingham as slight underdogs. The Bulldogs’ featured a sophomore fullback, Andre Smith, better known by his nickname, “Pulpwood,” who had displayed “Herschel Walker-like” breakaway speed while appearing in only four career games at that point. On the first possession of the game, Georgia drove to Alabama’s 44-yard line where it faced second down and four yards to go. Quarterback Todd Williams handed Smith the ball, who immediately noticed the Crimson Tide’s nose guard heading towards his left, so Pulpwood cut back towards his right. He momentarily hid behind center Peter Anderson while the opposing linebackers, probably initially thinking Smith was just going to block, got lost in the shuffle. And then, just like that, Pulpwood was gone for a 44-yard touchdown. As Smith once informed me regarding the play, “No defender was even close to me and the hole opened up by the offensive line was huge. Anybody could’ve scored through that hole.”

After forcing Alabama to punt on the ensuing possession and, approximately just two minutes after his first touchdown, Pulpwood went the distance again for a 34-yard score, giving Georgia an early 14-0 lead. In what would be a 24-14 victory for the Bulldogs, Smith finished with 117 rushing yards on 12 carries, including the two touchdown runs. His performance was the second of only two 100-yard rushing outings by a Georgia player since Herschel Walker’s departure (17-game stretch)—that is, until Pulpwood rushed for 123 yards against Vanderbilt just two weeks later.

“Pulpwood Smith! Touchdown! Touchdown!”