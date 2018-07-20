UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 43, we feature David Greene-to-Reggie Brown’s 43-yard touchdown against Georgia Southern in 2004.

After allowing Georgia Southern just a touchdown in each of the teams’ two previous meetings, Georgia yielded 28 points to the Eagles in the 2004 season opener—so the Bulldogs needed to score in the third meeting. Georgia got the offense it needed, and one of the Bulldogs’ big plays was a 43-yard touchdown pass from David Greene to Reggie Brown. It was the senior quarterback’s 53rd touchdown pass of his career, but it didn’t come easy. From the GSU’s 43-yard line leading 34-14, Greene mishandled the snap, but quickly found the ball, and promptly fired a pass to Brown. The fifth-year senior wide receiver needled his way through several defenders and dashed into the end zone for the score in what eventually ended in a 48-28 Georgia victory. Brown would finish his Bulldog career with 12 touchdown receptions, with the 43-yarder being his longest score.



