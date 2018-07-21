UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 42, we feature the improbable Buck Belue-to-Amp Arnold 42-yard touchdown which ultimately topped Georgia Tech in 1978.

Trailing 20-0 in the second quarter to Georgia Tech in the 1978 regular-season finale, Georgia staged a comeback—but still trailed 28-21 late in the game. The Bulldogs faced fourth down and three yards to go from the Yellow Jackets’ 42-yard line with less than three minutes remaining. Buck Belue took the snap and rolled to his right. The freshman quarterback thought about running for the first down until two Tech defenders grabbed a hold of him. But, Belue broke containment and suddenly spotted receiver Amp Arnold, who had slipped past a cornerback to become wide open. A pass was lofted to a waving Arnold, who caught it near the Yellow Jacket 20-yard line and ran easily untouched into the end zone with 2:24 remaining in the contest. Belue and Arnold would connect again on the ensuing two-point conversation but, this time, it was the quarterback pitching to the receiver on an option run. Arnold’s touchdown reception, followed by his two-point scoring run, ultimately resulted in the Bulldogs’ improbable 29-28 come-from-behind victory—what remains the fourth-largest comeback in UGA football history.



