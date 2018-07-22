UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 41, we feature the David Greene-to-Terrence Edwards 41-yard touchdown which started a Bulldog scoring barrage at Kentucky in 2002.

In 2002, Georgia captured the SEC Championship for the first time in 20 seasons—but the Bulldogs had to struggle with some conference foes. Surprisingly, one of those opponents was Kentucky, which finished with a 3-5 conference mark that season. But when Georgia visited Lexington in late October, the ‘Cats gave the Bulldogs a battle—at least for a half. Without the services of injured offensive standouts Jon Stinchcomb, Fred Gibson, and Musa Smith, Georgia trailed for nearly the entire first half, and was down 24-21 at halftime—but the second half was all Dawgs. Less than three minutes into the third quarter, quarterback David Greene connected with Terrence Edwards in stride for a 41-yard touchdown. The senior receiver had been well covered, but the pass was perfect. After Edwards’ lunge into the end zone for the score, Georgia had taken the lead, and taken it for good. Beginning then, the Bulldogs outscored the Wildcats 31-0 in the second half to win, 52-24.



