UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 40, we feature placekicker John Kasay’s 40-yard field goal which topped the Crimson Tide in 1990, resulting in a 17-16 Bulldog victory.

Hosting Alabama in Athens early in the 1990 season, Georgia trailed the favored Crimson Tide, 16-6, with just under six minutes remaining in the game, when the Bulldogs scored a touchdown and added a two-point conversion. Georgia followed by forcing the visiting Tide to go three-and-out and regaining possession of the ball at the opposing 45-yard line. Aided by a 17-yard run by freshman Garrison Hearst on third-and-12, the Dogs moved 22 yards in seven plays before John Kasay was called upon to try a field goal with just over a minute and a half remaining. The senior placekicker drilled the 40-yard attempt giving Georgia a 17-16 advantage—and, on the ensuing possession, Bulldog cornerback Chuck Carswell intercepted an Alabama pass, clinching the one-point win for the home team.

Following the victory, Kasay was asked what he thought would’ve resulted if he had instead missed the game-winning attempt, to which he replied, “I’d probably be run out of the state.” Brad Nessler and Larry Munson call Kasay’s memorable kick: