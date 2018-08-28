UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 4, we feature the 4-yard Matthew Stafford-to-Mohamed Massaquoi lead-taking touchdown pass in the closing minutes to topple Georgia Tech in 2006.

For the final regular-season game of 2006, unranked Georgia hosted No. 16 Georgia Tech, which had already clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game scheduled for the following week—and, in addition, had a 9-0 all-time record when nationally ranked and facing an unranked Bulldogs team.

Trailing 12-7 with 8:50 remaining in the contest, Georgia, at that point, had totaled only 178 yards of total offense in 52 plays and had scored no points on nine previous offensive possessions. Nevertheless, beginning their 10th possession from their own 36-yard line, freshman quarterback Matthew Stafford drove the Bulldogs 60 yards while eating up about seven minutes of clock time. With 1:45 remaining in the game and facing third-and-goal from Tech’s 4-yard line, Stafford took the snap and made a three-step drop. Meanwhile, sophomore receiver Mohamed Massaquoi, who had lined up on the left side, made an inside move. Stafford pump-faked, causing Tech cornerback Kenny Scott to bite on the play, while other Jacket defenders jumped forward, allowing an extra second or two for the Bulldog receiver to get open in the end zone. Subsequently, Stafford flipped a short pass to a wide-open Massaquoi for the four-yard touchdown. The pair hooked up again for the ensuing two-point conversion, ultimately giving Georgia a 15-12 victory.



