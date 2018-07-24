UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 39, we feature Elijah Holyfield’s 39-yard touchdown run, capping the Bulldogs’ scoring in a rout of Florida last season.

A lot of the plays we have described in this series have been part of games which were nail-biters, coming down to the very end. This particular play is not one of them. The 2017 “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” was a blowout whereby the Dawgs never trailed. In the early stages of the fourth quarter, Georgia was up 35-0 and was looking for more points with primarily its substitutes in the game. From the Gators’ 39-yard line, backup quarterback Jacob Eason handed the ball off to fellow reserve Elijah Holyfield. The son of the “Real Deal” Holyfield eluded an early tackle, made a cut or two, headed to the sideline and, as he neared the goal line, dove into the end zone for a touchdown. In what resulted in a 42-7 rout, Holyfield’s 39-yard score was his second career touchdown, and his longest rush as a Bulldog.



