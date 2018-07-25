UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 38, we feature Jim McCullough’s decisive 38-yard field goal to improbably tie Houston a half-century ago.

In early November of 1968, undefeated and seventh-ranked Georgia hosted No. 15 Houston and its vaunted Veer offensive attack. For essentially the entire game, the Bulldogs were manhandled by the Cougars, having been outgained 530-to-207 in total yardage with 1:59 remaining in the contest. Still, somehow, Georgia trailed only 10-7 as it held possession at its own 9-yard line. Sophomore quarterback Mike Cavan drove the Bulldogs 69 yards in nine plays to Houston’s 20-yard line, whereby Georgia’s Jim McCullough was called upon to try a 38-yard field goal with just 12 seconds left in the game. In a time when a 38-yard field goal was far from a “gimme,” the junior placekicker had missed three field goals the week before at Kentucky. Nevertheless, after veering towards the right a bit after leaving the kicker’s foot, McCullough’s kick straightened up through the uprights, salvaging a 10-10 tie while keeping the fortunate Bulldogs undefeated.



