UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 37, we feature Robert Edwards’ 37-yard touchdown run down the sideline which proved pivotal in an elusive win over Florida in 1997.

After the Bulldogs had defeated the Gators 15 of their previous 19 meetings, the Georgia-Florida rivalry changed dramatically beginning in the 1990s. Entering the teams’ game in 1997, the Gators had won seven straight in the series, and were 20-point favorites over the Bulldogs. However, things would be different as, instead of losing to Florida by 20 points, the Bulldogs prevailed by 20. In Georgia’s 37-17 victory, one of the stars for the Dawgs was Robert Edwards, who scored four touchdowns, the final score providing the longest run of the contest. With Georgia leading 24-17 and possessing the ball at the Gators’ 37-yard line with just over six minutes remaining in the game, Edwards took a pitch from quarterback Mike Bobo and headed to his left on a toss sweep. He followed key blocks by Patrick Pass, Hines Ward, and a late one by Larry Brown—and then found some running room all the way into the end zone for a 37-yard score.



