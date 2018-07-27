UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 36, we feature Gene Washington’s 36-yard touchdown run on the “Shoestring Play” at Vanderbilt in 1975.

On a wet and chilly day at Vanderbilt’s Dudley Field in 1975, Georgia led the Commodores only 7-3 in the second quarter, possessing the ball at the opposing 36-yard line. On second down, Ray Goff approached the football, which was spotted on the right hash mark, as Vanderbilt stood in its defensive huddle. The Bulldog junior quarterback knelt in front of the ball and pretended to tie his shoe as the other 10 Bulldogs nonchalantly gathered at the left hash mark on the wide side of the field. Instantly, Goff, acting as the offense’s center, flipped the football to junior flanker Gene Washington. Acting as an offensive back, Washington instantly raced down the left sideline with a convoy of nine blockers. Only one Commodore, defensive back Reggie Calvin, had the possibility of reaching the Georgia speedster but he was quickly blocked out of the play by split end Steve Davis. As a confused Vanderbilt defense chased to no avail, Washington easily galloped 36 yards for a touchdown with 4:58 remaining until halftime. The Goff-to-Washington “shoestring play” jump-started a struggling Bulldog squad, which would eventually hammer the Commodores, 47-3.



