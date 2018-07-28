UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 35, star running back Knowshon Moreno is on the receiving end of a 35-yard touchdown at Auburn in 2008.

In 2008, Auburn hosted Georgia having lost five of its previous six games and were significant underdogs to the Bulldogs, yet did not want to lose at home. Accordingly, the Tigers came out strong, taking a 6-0 lead in the first quarter before Georgia finally put it together offensively late in the first half. From Auburn’s 35-yard line, Matthew Stafford faked a handoff to running back Knowshon Moreno, who then caught a short pass from the quarterback. Following his reception, Moreno took off running and followed some late blocks by offensive linemen Cordy Glenn and Ben Jones, resulting in a touchdown. The 35-yard score was the star back’s first career touchdown reception for the Red and Black—and it proved to be pivotal, providing the Bulldogs a lead just before halftime en route to a hard-fought 17-13 victory.



