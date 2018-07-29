UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 34, Maurice Smith’s 34-yard interception return for a score against Auburn in 2016 invigorates the Bulldogs in an upset.

A double-digit underdog at home for the first time in more than 20 years, 5-4 Georgia hosted eighth-ranked Auburn as the 2016 season was nearing a close. Early in the third quarter, as expected, the Bulldogs trailed the Tigers, but by only a 7-0 score. On third down from his own 25-yard line, Auburn quarterback Sean White attempted a pass to receiver Will Hastings, but essentially threw it directly at Georgia defensive back Maurice Smith, who corralled the errant pass at the Tiger 34-yard line. Smith, a graduate transfer from Alabama, weaved through defenders and teammates before striding into the end zone for a touchdown. “That touchdown got the crowd invigorated,” UGA head coach Kirby Smart said following what would be a 13-7 upset victory for the Bulldogs. “When Mo hit the pick-six, it got electric. We got a lot of energy from that.”



