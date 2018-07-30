UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 33, Sony Michel’s 33-yard touchdown reception in the 2016 Liberty Bowl spearheads a comeback victory for the Bulldogs over TCU.

Seventy-five seasons after defeating TCU in the 1942 Orange Bowl, Georgia faced the Horned Frogs for the second time in the postseason for the 2016 Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee. TCU took an early 16-7 lead, but the Bulldogs were threatening to score just before the first half ended. After moving down the field, Georgia found itself in a 3rd-and-13 situation at the opposing 33-yard line. Quarterback Jacob Eason threw a short pass to Sony Michel, who broke the initial tackle. The junior running back then broke another tackle, and another, before cutting then falling into the end zone with a little help from a defender. It appeared that Michel may have been tackled around the 1-yard line; however, turns out, he never hit the ground before striking pay dirt for a 33-yard touchdown. The touchdown just prior to halftime proved to be pivotal, as Georgia scored 24 of the contest’s 31 final points for a 31-23 comeback victory. For Michel’s Georgia career, he totaled six touchdown receptions with the 33-yarder against the Horned Frogs marking his lone receiving score of the 2016 season.



