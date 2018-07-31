UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 32, we feature Kevin McLee's hard-charging 32-yard run which was pivotal in Georgia’s comeback victory over Florida in 1976.

We mention some of these plays will be obscure (and no way can there be a UGA football countdown exhibiting great Bulldog players without featuring who was Georgia’s all-time leading rusher for a few years). Accordingly, of the 19 individual single-season 1,000-yard rushing campaigns in Georgia history, the two which are tied for having the shortest rushing long were Herschel Walker in 1981, when he rushed for nearly 1,900 yards on the year, but his longest rush was just 32 yards (vs. Ole Miss), and Kevin McLee in 1976, when he rushed for just over 1,000 yards, yet his longest run covered only 32 yards, as well. Still, McLee’s longest run of the ’76 season was no ordinary 32-yarder.

Trailing Florida in Jacksonville, 27-13, the Bulldogs were desperately trying to stay in the ballgame early in the third quarter, when they moved to the Gators’ 39-yard line. On first down, quarterback Matt Robinson handed the ball to McLee, who was suddenly confronted by Florida defensive guard Ron Coleman. Somehow, McLee broke out of what assuredly would have been a three- or four-yard loss before getting through the line of scrimmage. The junior running back broke a few more tackles before breaking into the secondary and towards the sideline, where he was pushed out of bounds by defensive back Terry LeCount after a 32-yard gain. A few plays later, Georgia scored a touchdown—the initial six of 28 unanswered points the Bulldogs would tally in a 41-27 comeback victory. For the game against the Gators, with the 32-yard long, McLee finished with 198 rushing yards (an individual school record for most yards rushing in a game—that is, for only a few days) on 30 carries.



