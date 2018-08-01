UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 31, we feature Matthew Stafford’s 31-yard touchdown run which gave Georgia a lead for good at Georgia Tech in 2007.

Entering the 2007 edition of “Clean Old Fashioned Hate” played at Georgia Tech, visiting Georgia was riding a six-game winning streak against its in-state rival and wanted to send the home fans back home dejected. Midway through the second quarter, the Bulldogs trailed the Yellow Jackets, 7-3, but had possession at Tech’s 31-yard line. On second down, sophomore Matthew Stafford faked a handoff to redshirt freshman Knowshon Moreno, and then took off, finding lots of running room. Not a single defender touched Stafford as he scampered 31 yards for a touchdown, marking the second straight game the Georgia quarterback rushed for a score. Featuring what would be the gunslinger’s longest touchdown run of his collegiate career, which gave Georgia a lead it would not relinquish, the Bulldogs would prevail, 31-17, winning their seventh straight over the Jackets in a season which ended in seven consecutive victories, as well, for Georgia.



