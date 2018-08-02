UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 30, we feature the 30-yard touchdown pass from Mike Bobo to Corey Allen on the final play of regulation at Auburn in 1996, completing a Miracle on the Plains.

At 20th-ranked Auburn in 1996, 3-5 Georgia trailed the Tigers 28-7 before rallying to cut its deficit to a touchdown. Late in the game, the Bulldogs possessed the ball at their own 18-yard line before moving 52 yards in eight plays in less than a minute. Trailing 28-21, Georgia had the ball on the Tigers’ 30-yard line with only one second remaining—but enough time to run one play. Junior quarterback Mike Bobo, who had come off the bench late in the first half, took the snap and rolled to his right. With time having expired, he lofted a strike to a leaping Corey Allen, who made the catch just in front of the goal line. While in the air, Allen twisted and lunged over the front right corner of the end zone for the miraculous touchdown. The Bulldogs made the ensuing PAT, sending the game into overtime, whereby Georgia eventually prevailed in four extra periods, 56-49.

Notably, two plays prior to the improbable touchdown, Georgia was the benefactor of a gratuitous act by Auburn rather than what should have been the final horn and a loss. With less than 10 seconds left from the Tigers’ 21-yard line, Bobo was sacked for a nine-yard loss by Marcus Washington and the game clock was about to expire. However, fortunately for Georgia, Auburn defender Charles Dorsey, thinking the game was over, promptly grabbed the football following the sack. Accordingly, the officials stopped the clock with six seconds remaining to spot the ball, allowing Bobo to spike the football on the next play, which stopped the clock with the single second remaining.



