UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 3, we feature Knowshon Moreno’s third and final touchdown, resulting on a 3-yard run, against Florida in 2007, clinching an elusive victory over the Gators.

The highly-anticipated 2007 edition of the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” featured two nationally ranked teams, each with game-changing quarterbacks, Georgia’s Matthew Stafford and Tim Tebow of Florida. However, a freshman running back from New Jersey would steal the show. Knowshon Moreno started the game’s scoring midway through the opening quarter with an over-the-top touchdown, inducing nearly the entire team to rush the field—but the game, nor Moreno, was far from finished. After the Gators held a 17-14 advantage midway through the second quarter, the Bulldogs grabbed the lead back, sustaining it into the fourth quarter. Leading 35-30 with 9:50 remaining in the contest, Georgia began a drive in need of a touchdown to push the game’s margin to two scores. On the 11th play of the drive, facing second-and-goal from Florida’s 3-yard line, Stafford handed the ball to Moreno, who was hit immediately. Still, he kept his footing, kept driving and pumping, until finally lunging into the end zone for a touchdown. Moreno’s 3-yard touchdown was his third score against the Gators, which would remain tied for the most rushing touchdowns he scored in a single game while at Georgia. Also, in what resulted in a 42-30 Bulldog victory, Moreno’s 188 yards rushing would remain the most he ever totaled against an SEC foe.



