UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 29, we feature the 29-yard fumble return for a touchdown by linebacker Tony Taylor, which was the difference in a three-point win over Georgia Tech in 2006.

Entering the 2006 Georgia-Georgia Tech game, the Yellow Jackets were ranked 15th in the nation and had already clinched the ACC Coastal Division. On the other hand, the Bulldogs had experienced an up-and-down season, but a victory over Tech would mean six straight wins over their in-state foe. There were no touchdowns scored in the first half of the contest as the Jackets led 3-0 at halftime—and the second half began the same way before Tech had the ball inside its own territory with just over three minutes left in the third quarter. From the 27-yard line, Jackets quarterback Reggie Ball went back to pass on third down and long. Ball could not find a receiver, so he took off running when Georgia defenders Ray Gant and Marcus Howard caused him to fumble. It appeared as if the ball was loose for a few seconds, when senior linebacker Tony Taylor picked up the fumble and raced towards the end zone, scoring from 29 yards out. Although the play might have appeared dead to some prior to Taylor’s recovery, it was ruled a touchdown—and was a critical play in what resulted in a 15-12 win for the Dawgs.



