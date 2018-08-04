UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 28, we feature the 28-yard “Wild Dawg” run for a touchdown by receiver Terry Godwin against Kentucky in 2015.

Entering its game against Kentucky in 2015, Georgia’s offense had been stagnant in its previous two contests against Missouri and Florida, averaging only 260 yards of total offense and not scoring a single touchdown. Needing a good offensive showing versus the ‘Cats, the Bulldogs decided to turn to something new, like the “Wild Dawg”—a zone-read offensive formation in which, like the “Wildcat” formation, someone other than the quarterback receives a direct snap in the backfield out of the shotgun.

With approximately nine minutes remaining in the opening quarter, and Georgia facing third down and short at the Wildcats' 28-yard line, Terry Godwin took the snap out of the “Wild Dawg” and faked a handoff to sophomore running back Sony Michel. When Godwin faked, the ball was fumbled; however, Kentucky’s defense had overcommitted to the handoff, leaving the freshman wide receiver a wide-open lane to run through. Godwin scooped up the ball and, in breaking a couple of ankle tackles, raced into the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown. The score would be the first of three touchdowns for the Bulldogs, which finished the game with 300 rushing yards, en route to a 27-3 victory. Notably, Godwin’s touchdown enabled him at the close of the 2015 campaign to become the first Bulldog since Amp Arnold in 1978 to be on the receiving end, pass for, and rush for a touchdown in a single season.



