UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 27, we feature the 27-yard touchdown run in double overtime by Sony Michel to give the Bulldogs a victory in “The Granddaddy of Them All.”

Scoring eight touchdowns—six rushing, two receiving—during his bowl-game career, running back Sony Michel was one of the greatest postseason players in UGA football history. The most memorable of Michel’s postseason touchdowns was, of course, the scoring run in double overtime against Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl. Against the Sooners, the senior running back carried 11 times for 181 yards, 27 of which came on the game’s final play. In the second overtime period with the score knotted at 48-48, and after a two-yard loss by the Bulldogs, Michel took a direct snap from center on second down. He started to his left, reached the edge, followed some blocks, then found a seam, and took off for the end zone for a game-winning 27-yard touchdown, securing a place for Georgia to play in a national title game for the first time in 35 years.



