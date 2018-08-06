UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 26, we feature Andy “Breezy” Reid’s 26-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run clinching a victory over Auburn in 1975.

Entering Georgia’s 1975 meeting with Auburn in Athens, senior Andy “Breezy” Reid had been a dependable reserve running back for the entirety of his collegiate career, yet never the feature of the Bulldogs’ strong ground game. However, when Glynn Harrison left the game against the Tigers with an injury, and with Kevin McLee already missing from the lineup also due to injury, Reid’s number was called.

“When Harrison and McLee went down, I knew I would be in there almost full time,” Reid said following his final home game at Georgia. “I had to do something.”

And, do something Breezy did. Trailing 13-12 late in the third quarter, his four-yard touchdown run gave Georgia an advantage. Later, with the Bulldogs leading 21-13 but faced with a third-and-seven on Auburn’s 26-yard line, Reid was handed the ball on a simple trap play intended simply to get in better field-goal position. Instead, he broke through the line and followed a couple of blockers towards the goal line for a score. After entering the game having rushed for 677 yards and three touchdowns in nearly three entire seasons, Breezy gained 112 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns, including his long of 26 which ultimately sent the Bulldogs to a major bowl for the first time in seven years.



