UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 25, we feature Todd Gurley’s second-overtime 25-yard touchdown run which topped Tech in 2013.

After an unfortunate career-ending injury to quarterback Aaron Murray, Hutson Mason got his first start as a Bulldog under center at Georgia Tech in 2013. It didn’t start off well for Mason and the Georgia offense, as Tech took a 20-0 lead late in the first half. However, the junior quarterback found Todd Gurley for a short touchdown pass just prior to halftime and, by the end of the third quarter, the Bulldogs had closed the gap, 20-17. The Yellow Jackets extended their lead, but Georgia fought back, scoring on a Gurley touchdown run and a Marshall Morgan field goal to tie the game, 27-27, with 4:17 left in regulation. In the first overtime period, both teams scored touchdowns, including Gurley on a 6-yard run. On the first play of the second overtime, the star back was handed the ball, ran up the middle, found a hole and raced 25 yards for another touchdown. The 25-yard score was Gurley’s fourth touchdown of the game and the longest rush of the contest by any player. On the ensuing possession, the Bulldogs forced Tech to turn the ball over on downs to capture a 41-34 comeback victory.



