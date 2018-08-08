UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 24, we feature Knowshon Moreno’s 24-yard juking touchdown run, spearheading a 45-20 victory over Auburn in 2007.

Wearing black jerseys for the first time in its football history, tenth-ranked Georgia hosted No. 18 Auburn in 2007 riding a five-game win streak versus ranked opponents. The Bulldogs’ winning run was seemingly in doubt when the Tigers held a 20-17 advantage late in the third quarter. After Georgia gained 45 yards on a pass play, running back Thomas Brown carried to Auburn’s 24-yard line. On second down from there, quarterback Matthew Stafford turned and gave the ball to Knowshon Moreno. The sophomore running back swept around left end and through a huge hold assisted by excellent blocking. Around the 10-yard line, both Tiger defensive backs Jerraud Powers and Zac Etheridge appeared to have an angle on the runner before Moreno cut back towards his right, juking the pair, into the end zone. The 24-yard touchdown run by No. 24 gave the Bulldogs a 24-20 lead, jump-starting what had been an idling Georgia squad to a 45-20 victory.



