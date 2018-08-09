UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 23, we feature Knowshon Moreno’s first of 32 touchdowns he totaled as a Bulldog—a smooth moving 23-yard score against Western Carolina in 2007.

Knowshon Moreno was redshirted as a true freshman in 2006 because of the presence of teammates Kregg Lumpkin, Danny Ware, and Thomas Brown—all good backs in their own right, but Knowshon was something special. Still, even through the first two games of the 2007 campaign against Oklahoma State and South Carolina, the New Jersey native had not crossed the opposing goal line for a score. However, game three of the season against Western Carolina would be different. The Bulldogs had a relatively tough time versus the Catamounts as they led just 17-9 with less than a minute remaining until halftime. Yet, after Georgia moved 42 yards in two passing plays, it faced first-and-10 at Western Carolina’s 23-yard line with 30 seconds left. Moreno took a handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford and made a slight move to his left. He then followed some blocking by fullback Brannan Southerland and receiver Mohamed Massaquoi until making one last cut, followed by diving towards the pylon and into the end zone for a touchdown. Moreno’s 23-yard score would be the first of four consecutive touchdowns scored by the Bulldogs, ultimately prevailing, 45-16. After getting his Georgia career off to somewhat of a slow scoring start, the star back would finish with 14 rushing touchdowns in 2007, and a combined 30 for the two seasons he played with the Dawgs.



