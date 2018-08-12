UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 20, we feature the game-winning 20-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Eason to Isaiah McKenzie at Missouri in 2016.

Playing on the road at Columbia, Mo., in 2016, Georgia found itself trailing the host Tigers, 27-21, with just over three minutes remaining in the contest. After the Bulldogs forced a Missouri punt, they held possession at their own 20-yard line. Having totaled only 96 yards in 36 plays since halftime, Georgia promptly moved 60 yards in six plays behind Jacob Eason, before the freshman quarterback threw three straight incompletions. On fourth-and-10 from the Tigers’ 20-yard line, Eason received the snap from a shotgun and then took a five-step drop. He floated a perfect pass over the middle to Isaiah McKenzie who, at 5-foot-8, leaped just above Mizzou cornerback Aarion Penton to make the reception. The junior wideout caught the 20-yard pass a few yards past the goal line, whereby he fell into the end zone for a touchdown. Following the successful PAT attempt, the Bulldogs forced a Tiger fumble on the ensuing possession. In the 28-27 victory, Eason finished with 308 yards passing and three touchdowns, while McKenzie made 10 receptions, including two for touchdowns, for 122 yards.



