UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 2, we feature the often-overlooked Kirby Moore-to-Pat Hodgson 2-point conversion, ultimately upsetting mighty Alabama, 18-17, in 1965.

Beginning when the NCAA adopted in 1958 the rule that a team could opt for a two-point try following a touchdown, Georgia has successfully converted 68 two-point attempts—54 via passes, 14 on runs—during the 60-season period. Arguably, the most momentous, or significant, of the Bulldogs’ all-time two-point conversions resulted against Alabama in the 1965 season opener.

With Georgia trailing the nine-point-favored Crimson Tide, 17-10, with just under four minutes remaining in the contest, the Bulldogs’ renowned 73-yard “flea-flicker” touchdown pulled them within a point of the visiting team. What often gets overlooked is the fact that Georgia could’ve kicked the extra point and tied mighty Alabama, which would finish that season ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll. Instead, the Bulldogs decided to go for two points—all or nothing—and the win. Although the third option on the two-point attempt, end Pat Hodgson had been told by quarterback Kirby Moore to “get open in the back of the end zone” just prior to the play. Receiving the snap, Moore sprinted out to his right while Hodgson ran to the back of the end zone and hooked back to the outside. Meanwhile, Alabama defenders raced to cover Georgia’s first two options on the play, leaving a huge hole opening up inside. Hodgson slid back to his right, where Moore threw him a perfect pass, which was caught in the back of the end zone. Following their successful two-point try, the Bulldogs held the Tide on the ensuing possession to capture an 18-17 upset victory.



