UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 19, we feature the game-winning 19-yard touchdown pass from David Greene to Michael Johnson at Auburn in 2002 to clinch UGA’s first SEC divisional title.

In 2002, Georgia was hungry for a conference championship. The Bulldogs hadn’t won an SEC title in 20 years, but a win on the road at Auburn would give them a chance to accomplish as much. Georgia entered the game with a 9-1 record (6-1 in the SEC), yet would never lead the Tigers—that is, until the closing minutes when trailing, 21-17. With one last chance for a victory and 1:31 remaining, the Bulldogs faced fourth-and-15 from the opposing 19-yard line. Quarterback David Greene took the snap, looked right, left, and then threw the football to the back corner of the end zone. Receiver Michael Johnson (Or, “was it Watson or Gibson?”) jumped, then caught the ball, landing in bounds for a touchdown. If you had to list the top five greatest plays in UGA football history, the 19-yard touchdown is likely on that list, especially if you were “to put glasses on it.” Johnson, who had entered the game with 11 catches for the season, finished with 13 receptions against the Tigers (rest of team made six) for 141 yards in what was ultimately a 24-21 victory for Georgia. Having clinched the SEC East, the Bulldogs traveled to Atlanta a few weeks later and won their 11th SEC Championship in school history.



