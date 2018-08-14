UGASports is counting down the days until the 2018 season opener. From Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, to some of the more obscure: Today on Day 18, we feature Herschel Walker’s 18-yard reverse-of-direction touchdown run at Auburn in 1980.

Fresh off 200-yard rushing performances in three of Georgia’s four previous games during the 1980 season, Herschel Walker suddenly was limited at Auburn to just 77 yards on 27 carries. Despite being the third of what would be only four times in 36 career games Walker didn’t solely lead the Bulldogs in rushing, his outing on the Plains included an 18-yard touchdown—a remarkable reverse-of-direction scoring scamper by the freshman phenom. Leading the Tigers 24-7 with approximately six minutes remaining in the third quarter, Georgia quarterback Buck Belue took the snap from the opposing 18-yard line and pitched it to the tailback. Herschel swept left, but nothing was there, so he headed to his right. An alert Belue made a play-changing block on linebacker Danny Skutack, springing Walker towards the sideline. Once there, he bobbed and weaved his way, or “smelled it” according to broadcaster Larry Munson, through downfield blocking and defenders into the end zone for the touchdown. Walker’s extraordinary score—his seventh rushing touchdown in a five-game stretch—capped the Bulldogs’ scoring in what resulted in a 31-21 victory.



